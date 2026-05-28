Feds: Hammond officer tried to expose cockfighting informant who helped get his uncle arrested

HAMMOND — A Hammond Police officer is accused of retaliating against a federal informant who helped get his uncle arrested for cockfighting in Mississippi, exposing him as a "rat" and even trying to get him arrested for being an undocumented immigrant.

WBRZ reported Wednesday that Hammond Police Officer Denver Golmon was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in connection with a cockfighting investigation. An arrest warrant shows he is charged with retaliating against a witness, victim or informant.

According to court documents obtained by WBRZ, Homeland Security Investigations received a tip in February 2025 about an upcoming cockfighting derby in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. A federal informant equipped with a camera went to the derby and recorded video evidence for HSI.

Golmon planned to attend the derby, an arrest affidavit says, but canceled last minute.

The document shows that in May 2025, Golmon's uncle, Bert Lester, was arrested in Mississippi in connection with HSI's cockfighting investigation.

HSI agents were later tipped off that video evidence taken by the informant was circulating throughout cockfighting circles in southern Mississippi.

HSI found the circulating video. The video was taken from a cell phone, capturing the playback of the evidence on a city-owned laptop.

Officials said the cell phone video showed a laptop sticker that said, "Property of City of Hammond, LA 7873." HSI says the individual taking the cell phone video was visible and matched Golmon's physical description.

Documents show that HSI agents searched Lester's and Golmon's phone records and found text messages, pictures and videos of conversations regarding roosters, rooster derbies and searching law enforcement records.

According to the affidavit, agents determined that Golmon had recorded the video and circulated it in an attempt to expose the informant as a "rat" and a "snake" who got his uncle arrested.

Golmon allegedly sent the videos to several people and begged them not to tell anyone where they came from.

In late April 2026, Golmon allegedly texted another Hammond Police officer, "You wanna pick up a few illegals?" He described the informant as an illegal immigrant who stole from his uncle years prior, according to HSI.

Soon after, the informant was arrested at work by two Hammond officers but was later released. Documents show that one of the arresting officers texted Golmon, "I guess, scared him real good at least," to which Golmon replied, "Hahaha that means a lot."

On Wednesday, Golmon appeared before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, where Judge Robert P. Meyers, Jr., ordered that he be held in U.S. Marshal's custody pending a detention hearing.