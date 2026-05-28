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EBR Mayor-President Sid Edwards speaks at Baker Chamber of Commerce lunch

1 hour 13 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 5:54 PM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards spoke at the Baker Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn on Thursday.

Edwards addressed current initiatives, including efforts to reduce blight and maintain low crime rates. He also opened the floor to questions from community members and local business leaders.

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Community partnerships remain a key priority as parish leaders work to improve quality of life across the area, Edwards said.

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