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EBR Mayor-President Sid Edwards speaks at Baker Chamber of Commerce lunch
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards spoke at the Baker Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn on Thursday.
Edwards addressed current initiatives, including efforts to reduce blight and maintain low crime rates. He also opened the floor to questions from community members and local business leaders.
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Community partnerships remain a key priority as parish leaders work to improve quality of life across the area, Edwards said.
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