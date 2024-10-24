86°
Pierre Part man accused of raping a minor arrested

Thursday, October 24 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

PIERRE PART — A Pierre Part man accused of raping a minor was arrested.

Drew Michael Sparks, 32, was arrested Wednesday on one charge of first-degree rape after Assumption Parish deputies received a tip that "alleged inappropriate sexual acts upon a juvenile under the age of thirteen." 

Deputies received this tip on Sept. 13 and the victim later identified Sparks as their abuser. 

Detectives later found additional evidence related to inappropriate sexual contact Sparks had with the victim.

Sparks was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and will be held pending a bond hearing. 

