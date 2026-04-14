Pickleball courts at Brusly park vandalized by kids on four-wheelers less than a week after opening

BRUSLY — New pickleball courts at a Brusly park were vandalized less than a week after they were opened to the public, and kids on four-wheelers were responsible, the Brusly Police Department said.

Profanities were etched into the courts at Alexander Park, and the kids damaged the park's new turf fields by riding four-wheelers on them, police said Sunday.

The department said new cameras have already been installed at the park, and more are on the way. It will also have more officers patrolling the park.