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Pickleball courts at Brusly park vandalized by kids on four-wheelers less than a week after opening

1 hour 10 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 1:13 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY — New pickleball courts at a Brusly park were vandalized less than a week after they were opened to the public, and kids on four-wheelers were responsible, the Brusly Police Department said. 

Profanities were etched into the courts at Alexander Park, and the kids damaged the park's new turf fields by riding four-wheelers on them, police said Sunday. 

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The department said new cameras have already been installed at the park, and more are on the way. It will also have more officers patrolling the park. 

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