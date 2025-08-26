86°
Latest Weather Blog
Piccadilly in Delmont Village shopping center closes Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The Delmont Village Piccadilly on Plank Road will close its doors for the last time Tuesday evening.
Employees at the Delmont Village restaurant said they will be transferred to one of the other three locations in Baton Rouge.
Trending News
No information about why the location is closing has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
17-year-old shot during road rage incident died, family says
-
Mayor Sid Edwards undecided on potential EMS-Fire merger after paramedics raise concerns
-
Smitty's Supply employee recounts fast evacuation of facility
-
Smitty's: "Almost all employees are being laid off", no severance package offered
-
2 Your Town: Tarzan of the Bayou, The forgotten film legacy of...
Sports Video
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty