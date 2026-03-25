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Man pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping in death of 73-year-old

2 hours 40 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 6:56 PM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in the violent kidnapping and death of a 73-year-old Baton Rouge man last year.

Edward Hayes pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping in connection with the 2025 death of Woodrow Vaughn.

Hayes and Breanna Terrance are accused of attacking Vaughn in the parking lot of the AM Mart on Highland Road, then driving away with him in the backseat. Vaughn's body was found three days later at the BREC Lafitte Street Park. 

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Terrance faces the same murder and kidnapping charges and will be in court for an arraignment hearing on April 6. 

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