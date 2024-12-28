58°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Storm damage resulting from severe weather in Capitol area
A round of severe weather hit southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Saturday night, resulting in speculation of tornadoes touching down in Livingston Parish and damage in other areas.
If you have photos of damage from Thursday night's storm, send them to weather@wbrz.com or online@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson