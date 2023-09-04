88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Photos: Shaq makes surprise visit at Baton Rouge bakery

Monday, September 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball legend Shaquille O'Neil was back in town over the weekend and made a surprise visit at a popular bakery in the capital area.

Ambrosia Bakery shared pictures of Shaq's visit on Sunday, saying the Tiger-turned-NBA star stopped by their Siegen Lane location earlier that day. 

