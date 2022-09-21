91°
Photos: Police looking for man suspected of vandalizing Tiger Stadium, LSU monuments
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video who is suspected of vandalizing Tiger Stadium and other landmarks across campus a day before the LSU-Southern football game.
Officials posted images of the man on their Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information on his identity to contact Crime Stoppers. He is believed to be responsible for spray-painting Tiger Stadium and statues of Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at (225)344-7867.
