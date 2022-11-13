Photos: Massive fire at New Orleans-area harbor destroys boats, facility

NEW ORLEANS - A massive fire at the SeaBrook Harbor and Marine Facility destroyed a building and several boats early Sunday morning.

WWL-TV reported the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the three-alarm fire on France Road around 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters found an office building and five boats were fully engulfed in flames.

Jefferey Montz, a SeaBrook Harbor co-owner, said it appears the fire started in an office building that was burned to the ground.

There is no indication as to what exactly started the fire, but high winds are believed to be a factor in its quick spread, according to the news outlet.

Five boats were heavily damaged, and two more have minor damage. Montz told WWL-TV all the boats at the facility were there for repair work.

No one was injured in the blaze.