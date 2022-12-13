Photos: Major damage reported in Texas as storm system moves into Louisiana

DALLAS, Tx. - North Texas was hit hard as a major storm system brought wind, rain and reported tornado sightings Tuesday morning.

The same system is expected to bring potentially severe weather to the Baton Rouge area late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Much of the Texas impacts were reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Photos and video shared by local news outlets showed roofs ripped apart by strong winds and potential tornados.

Unconfirmed tornado jumps across highway in Grapevine @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Srpt9lWEPL — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) December 13, 2022

The same system will bring a severe weather threat to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas starting late Tuesday and throughout Wednesday morning.

