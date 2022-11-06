69°
PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime
There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022
LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN— Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 6, 2022
Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers— Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/bM2mXLi6Jq
A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A— Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 6, 2022
Nobody in Baton Rouge even THOUGHT about touching the goal posts. #UNIT pic.twitter.com/vgLPtTJYQG— Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) November 6, 2022
Love this team and the Tigers supporting. You are the best crowd in college football. @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/kXvy4eiaJO— William F. Tate IV (@WFTate4) November 6, 2022
