Photos: Barge flood gate placed in Bayou Chene ahead of Morganza Spillway opening

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Crews have begun placing the barge in Bayou Chene ahead of the opening of the Morganza Spillway.

The barge will act as a temporary flood control structure to keep backwater flooding in the Atchafalaya Basin from entering Assumption, St. Martin and parts of St. Mary parishes. Photos of the installation were posted on social media Tuesday.

Officials announced Monday morning they expect to open the spillway on June 2. Current forecasts indicate that the river will reach a stage in excess of 62 feet at Red River Landing on June 5, according to officials. The Army Corps of Engineers will continue to monitor forecasts and river conditions.

There will be two public meetings held ahead of the opening. The first is set for Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Butte La Rose Fire Station. A second meeting is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m. at the Morgan City High School Multi-Purpose Building.

Click here for the full flood inundation map.