Photo of dog waiting for deceased owner prompts worldwide adoption offers

RANDOLPH, NJ - A shelter dog has a new home after a photo of him sitting alongside his dead owner's empty hospital bed went viral.

The photo of Moose, a 3-year-old Lab mix, was shared by thousands on Facebook after two New Jersey shelters, NorthStar Pet Rescue and Eleventh Hour Rescue, posted it in hopes of finding the dog a new home.

Moose was initially adopted one year ago through Eleventh Hour Rescue. But a shelter spokesperson told ABC News his owner recently died of cancer.

"When the owner passes away, Eleventh Hour's policy is we take the dogs back no matter what," Barish said. "We never in a million years thought that this would happen ... and so many were willing to step up to help this grieving, homeless dog."

Barish said hundreds of people as far away as Australia asked about adopting Moose. But it was a New Jersey family that was ultimately chosen by shelter staff.

"They were one of the first applications we received on Moose," said Barish, adding that the family would like to stay anonymous. "They saw the post before it went viral."

"So many dogs are euthanized that need a home everyday that are perfectly wonderful dogs," Barish added. "What I hope is that it brings awareness to rescues and people will commit to adopting and not shopping."