Pharmacies inundated with calls Monday after LDH releases list of vaccine locations

BATON ROUGE - Following the Louisiana Department of Health's publication of pharmacies and clinics receiving the COVID vaccine Monday, some qualifying locations say they spent the majority of the day fielding phone calls.

Dr. John Dry of Dry's Pharmacy in Zachary says he found out he would be getting 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week, and his phone has been busy with inquiries ever since. Monday morning, he already had a list of 500 people waiting to take the vaccine and had stopped taking down names soon after. Hundreds of people called throughout the rest of the day vying for an appointment.

"People are calling from all over the state, because wherever their pharmacy is and whatever parish they're in either won't take their call or, you know, is booked up," Dry said.

Now, his place is booked too.

Also on the state's list, and about a mile and a half down the road from Dry's Pharmacy, is Medical Pharmacy West. Monday morning they told 2 On Your Side that they were very busy, and the calls had not stopped.

Of the 107 pharmacies to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday, there are 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies. Dry has been guaranteed the first 100 doses and the second 100 doses. But, beyond that, he hasn't been told. He says he's doing the best he can with a tough situation.

"I know we got to start small and that's what we're doing, we're going to start small, give it to the people that we can and help where we can," he said. "Right now I'm looking at water that's about 50 feet over my head. It's just kind of impossible."

Dry is thankful for his staff of employees who have been busy answering the phones and taking down information. The pharmacy will start giving the shot Tuesday and spread the vaccinations throughout the week. Some pharmacies, including the Albertsons on George O'Neal Road, told WBRZ Monday they had given out their allotted shots by noon.