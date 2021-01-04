La. lists pharmacy locations where those 70 and older can get COVID vaccinations

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is set to begin receiving the first very limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Jan. 4.

For quick reference, participating pharmacies in East Baton Rouge Parish are detailed below.

-People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).

-Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and

-People who are 70 years of age and above;

The doses will be available at 107 pharmacies across the state to people who qualify as 'Phase 1B, Tier One' recipients.

The full list of locations can be found here.

LDH says eligible residents must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.

These 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

The goal is to provide everyone with the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID.

For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here.