Petite Princess Company hosts Family Friendly Mardi Gras Ball at the Old Governor's Mansion

2 hours 38 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, February 08 2026 Feb 8, 2026 February 08, 2026 6:28 PM February 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Petite Princess Company hosted a Family Friendly Mardi Gras Ball on Sunday at the Old Governor's Mansion. 

Parents and children decorated King Cakes, listened to fairytales and participated in a second line with their favorite princesses.

"Well, we're sharing quite a few traditions already today, we did a second line, learned about our rice and our beans and I hope maybe they'll like the king cake too," Princess Tiana shared. 

