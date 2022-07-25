Pete Maravich statue unveiled on LSU's campus along side other Tiger greats

LSU legend and NCAA all-time scoring leader Pete Maravich was honored at LSU for show-stopping play with a statue in front of the LSU practice facility on Monday night.

Pistol Pete Maravich, who was a three time All-American at LSU from 1968-70, had his statue unveiled by his wife Jackie and sons Jaeson and Josh joining both Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit on the plaza.

The statue was revealed July 25, with a private reception afterward inside the PMAC.

Pistol Pete scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging an outstanding 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. He was the leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history.

In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by the Louisiana legislature.