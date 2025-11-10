38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pet rescue in Walker urgently asks for help with puppy surplus

1 hour 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 8:16 PM November 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is urgently asking for the public's help as it handles a surplus of puppies in need of homes.

The rescue program said it took in 58 pups in 14 days, with vet costs totaling more than $15,000. The large total comes from each puppy needing around $350 in vet exams when they are dropped off.

Rescue Rehome Repeat said it needs $5,000 by Friday morning to stay open into the holiday season. 

The rescue currently operates a free pet food pantry and takes in animals daily. 

Trending News

Anyone wanting to help can click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days