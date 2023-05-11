81°
Person taken into custody after shooting in Baker left one injured
BAKER - One person was shot Tuesday night in Baker and found along Main Street.
Authorities said the shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. The Baker Police Department said Wednesday morning that one person was taken into custody, while the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story.
