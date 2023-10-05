78°
Person struck, killed by vehicle on I-12; interstate reopened near Amite River
UPDATE: All lanes on I-12 East have now re-opened after police cleared the scene. Lingering delays are still expected.
-----
BATON ROUGE - Eastbound traffic was shut down on I-12 near the EBR-Livingston parish line Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. just past the O'Neal Lane exit. The eastbound side of the interstate is closed at the crash scene, though traffic was passing on the shoulder.
Delays on the interstate were starting near the 10/12 split in Baton Rouge.
State Police and the coroner's office have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
