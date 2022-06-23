99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot to death at car wash along Perkins Road

3 hours 27 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, June 23 2022 Jun 23, 2022 June 23, 2022 1:25 PM June 23, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police swarmed  the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. The victim was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums. 

A witness said she had just exited the car wash at Benny's when she spotted the man dead on the ground.

"It is definitely out of control," she said. "We have to get it together people."

No other details related to the victim or what led to the shooting are available at this time. 

Last year, another person was killed in the same spot after a bout of road rage ended in gunfire at the car wash. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days