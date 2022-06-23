Person shot to death at car wash along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. The victim was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.

A witness said she had just exited the car wash at Benny's when she spotted the man dead on the ground.

"It is definitely out of control," she said. "We have to get it together people."

No other details related to the victim or what led to the shooting are available at this time.

Last year, another person was killed in the same spot after a bout of road rage ended in gunfire at the car wash.

This is a developing story.