74°
Latest Weather Blog
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
No other details on what led to the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent...
-
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
-
Brusly community mourns the loss of two high school cheerleaders killed in...
-
Teenage girls killed after police unit crashed into their vehicle during high-speed...
-
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves...