Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday

3 hours 44 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, January 02 2023 Jan 2, 2023 January 02, 2023 2:26 PM January 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. 

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No other details on what led to the shooting were immediately available. 

