74°
Latest Weather Blog
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road.
Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
According to witnesses, three men allegedly drove through the apartment complex, got out of their car, and shot someone before driving off.
Further details were not immediately available, but WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road; taken to hospital in...
-
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks won't seek re-election in 2023
-
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
-
State trooper shot, killed suspect in Baton Rouge after chase on I-10...
-
Big turnout for hockey's return to Baton Rouge Thursday night