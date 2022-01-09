68°
Person shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting. No more information is immediately available.
This is the third reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday.
