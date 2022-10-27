Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truckafter a crash on Airline Highway.

The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup truck in the median.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing.