Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt

1 hour 39 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, October 27 2022 Oct 27, 2022 October 27, 2022 9:49 AM October 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truckafter a crash on Airline Highway.

The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.  

Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup truck in the median.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. 

This is a developing.

