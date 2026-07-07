Tuesday AM Forecast: Locked in a typical summertime pattern through end of week

The typical summertime weather pattern is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms will stay in the forecast through the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: Expect a classic July pattern this Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’s going to feel close to 103°, which is just a bit below official Heat Advisory territory. Hit-or-miss showers and storms will fire this afternoon, meaning not everyone will get wet. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be possible in thunderstorms. Once the sun goes down, those storms will fizzle out, leaving us with a warm, quiet night and lows settling in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Wednesday brings us more of the same with heat, humidity, and scattered afternoon storms. By Thursday, those rain chances will shrink a bit, with coverage turning more isolated. That extra sunshine will push our afternoon highs into the mid-90s, and with the humidity factored in, it’s going to feel near 108°. Heat advisories might end up being needed because of these conditions. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll get a slight break from the high heat as a surge of tropical moisture moves into the Capital Area. While that will shave a few degrees off the high temperatures, it also means afternoon thunderstorms will become much more common, leaving us with fewer dry windows for outdoor plans. Expect this wetter, slightly cooler pattern to stick around into early next week.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

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