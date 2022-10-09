61°
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

Saturday, October 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening.

Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Kenzell Hebert, died in the hospital, police said Saturday. The extent of the other victim's injuries is unknown.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.

