Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening.
Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
One of the victims, 24-year-old Kenzell Hebert, died in the hospital, police said Saturday. The extent of the other victim's injuries is unknown.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.
