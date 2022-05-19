77°
Person in serious condition after being hit by ambulance Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after being hit by an ambulance Thursday night.
Authorities said the pedestrian was struck near the corner of Plank Road and Mohican Street.
No more information was immediately available.
