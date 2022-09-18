89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person hurt after gun battle between two vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue

By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after two people reportedly got into a shootout while driving down Hundred Oaks Avenue late Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two subjects in vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.

One person arrived at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound from the altercation, according to police. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

