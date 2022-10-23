82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

3 hours 55 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, October 23 2022 Oct 23, 2022 October 23, 2022 11:50 AM October 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said.

James Brandon Brewer, 37, died.

Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.

The crash happened around 10 p.m.

Deputies did not release any information about the driver, other than adding the investigation is "ongoing."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days