Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said.
James Brandon Brewer, 37, died.
Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
The crash happened around 10 p.m.
Deputies did not release any information about the driver, other than adding the investigation is "ongoing."
