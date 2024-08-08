96°
Person found shot to death on Quivera Street Wednesday night

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead on Quivera Street after a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting took place around 11:28 p.m. and that the unidentified victim was found lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was wearing black clothing and a ski mask.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone having information regarding this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869

