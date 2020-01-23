Perkins Rd. store among Pier 1 locations apparently shuttering nationwide

BATON ROUGE - Pier 1 Imports is closing down hundreds of its stores nationwide.

The company recently deleted more than 200 locations from its website and later confirmed those stores would be shutting down in the near future. Among the stores wiped from the website Thursday is the Baton Rouge location near the Perkins Road/Acadian Thruway intersection.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Pier 1 plans to close 450 stores in total but has not yet released a full list of those stores..

The Bluebonnet Boulevard location in Baton Rouge appears to be unaffected by the closures at this time.