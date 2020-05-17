Periods of rain and storms Sunday

Today and Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the day today. A few could be heavy at times and produce strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s. By early Monday, we’ll begin to dry out once a cold front passes through south Louisiana.

The Explanation:

A low pressure system passing to the north is driving in plenty of moisture and warm air into the area and will set the stage for showers and thunderstorms today. It will not be an all-day wash out, but there will be periods of rain and storms. A few could be heavy at times so be aware of localized flooding. We’ve had plenty of rain lately, so it will not take a lot of rain to cause issues in those usual trouble spots. A cold front will track across south Louisiana overnight into Monday, bringing in drier conditions by the afternoon. The comfortable weather will not last long as the humidity will quickly return Tuesday. Next week’s forecast is a bit tricky in terms of rain coverage. An area of high pressure is expected to develop over the south, but depending on the strength of the ridge, will determine if we see any afternoon storms Tuesday through Friday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton