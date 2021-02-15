People seek hotels, firewood amid Monday night outages

BATON ROUGE – Thousands of people are going to bed without power Monday night as temperatures dip lower and lower. To cope, many spent the day looking for firewood. Luckily, Joey Dupont was able to provide.

“The people we’re trying to help is the people without power. We’ll get you enough power to get you through the night,” said Dupont.

Dupont owns the company The Firewood Guys. He didn’t plan on being open on Monday, and technically never was but one call he received rushed him to his shop.

“I got a phone call from a 92-year-old lady who called and said her power was out and she needed to keep her house warm. So I showed up to help her. None of my employees or drivers could make it. I got her a little bit of wood and found out there’s a lot of people without power,” said Dupont.

Even though he kept his gate closed, car after car showed up looking for some warmth.

“We definitely understand. It’s a bit scary being without power,” said Dupont.

The hotel industry was also very busy Monday. Those without power, like Julie Foreman didn’t want to risk going to sleep cold.

“The house was getting really cold and we have two young ones,” she said.

Foreman snagged one of the few rooms left at the Crown Plaza. Many others had the same idea leaving hotels booked up.

“We’re going to stay tonight and tomorrow night,” said Dupont. “Hopefully we don’t have to stay longer, but with all the trees down and the power lines down we may have to stay longer.”



Both Entergy and Demco crews will continue working to restore power until it is unsafe to do so.