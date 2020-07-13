Latest Weather Blog
Pelicans gear up for start of season, tv schedule released
The New Orleans Pelicans are two and a half weeks from restarting their basketball season in a bubble in Orlando and Monday afternoon they announced their plans so that fans can watch the action safely from home.
FOX Sports New Orleans will locally televise all eight of the team’s “seeding games” during the 2019-20 NBA regular season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
The Pelicans open against the Utah Jazz at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 30 at HP Field House.
FOX Sports New Orleans broadcasts will originate from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale calling the games remotely.
The Pelicans’ eight seeding game schedule is below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Opponent
|
Time (CT)
|
Venue
|
National Broadcast
|
July 30
|
Thursday
|
Utah
|
5:30 p.m.
|
HP Field House
|
FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT
|
August 1
|
Saturday
|
LA Clippers
|
5:00 p.m.
|
HP Field House
|
FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN
|
August 3
|
Monday
|
Memphis
|
5:30 p.m.
|
HP Field House
|
FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN
|
August 6
|
Thursday
|
Sacramento
|
12:30 p.m.
|
HP Field House
|
FOX Sports New Orleans/NBA TV
|
August 7
|
Friday
|
Washington
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Visa Athletic Center
|
FOX Sports New Orleans
|
August 9
|
Sunday
|
San Antonio
|
2:00 p.m.
|
HP Field House
|
FOX Sports New Orleans/ABC
|
August 11
|
Tuesday
|
Sacramento
|
8:00 p.m.
|
The Arena
|
FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT
|
August 13
|
Thursday
|
Orlando
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
FOX Sports New Orleans
*All times are Central
