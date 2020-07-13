92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pelicans gear up for start of season, tv schedule released

3 hours 28 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 July 13, 2020 3:21 PM July 13, 2020 in Sports
Source: Pelicans PR
By: Michael Cauble

The New Orleans Pelicans are two and a half weeks from restarting their basketball season in a bubble in Orlando and Monday afternoon they announced their plans so that fans can watch the action safely from home.

FOX Sports New Orleans will locally televise all eight of the team’s “seeding games” during the 2019-20 NBA regular season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Pelicans open against the Utah Jazz at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 30 at HP Field House.

FOX Sports New Orleans broadcasts will originate from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale calling the games remotely.

The Pelicans’ eight seeding game schedule is below:

Date

Day

Opponent

Time (CT)

Venue

National Broadcast

July 30

Thursday

Utah

5:30 p.m.

HP Field House

FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT

August 1

Saturday

LA Clippers

5:00 p.m.

HP Field House

FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN

August 3

Monday

Memphis

5:30 p.m.

HP Field House

FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN

August 6

Thursday

Sacramento

12:30 p.m.

HP Field House

FOX Sports New Orleans/NBA TV

August 7

Friday

Washington

7:00 p.m.

Visa Athletic Center

FOX Sports New Orleans

August 9

Sunday

San Antonio

2:00 p.m.

HP Field House

FOX Sports New Orleans/ABC

August 11

Tuesday

Sacramento

8:00 p.m.

The Arena

FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT

August 13

Thursday

Orlando

TBA

TBA

FOX Sports New Orleans

*All times are Central

###

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days