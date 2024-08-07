Peeping Tom violating tenant privacy in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking into a "Peeping Tom" wandering around at night in the Rittiner Terrace area of the Garden District.

One tenant has captured video of a person or persons walking around after dark through yards, between houses, and looking into windows. It started the first week of July.

Fearful, Danielle did not want her full identity revealed by WBRZ. She has been logging video on her Ring cameras and sending the evidence to police. The chimes on her phone go off nightly as someone walks around her house triggering the motion detection software.

"He came back like three or four times in one night," said Danielle.

The video shows a male subject wearing either a sweatshirt or t-shirt. Their face and head appear to be covered.

"They're seeking out, stalking our property, potentially watching us at any time of the day," she said.

The situation is rattling her and her neighbors so badly, Danielle has put up more cameras and encouraged others to do the same. She's also installed motion detection lighting and hired an off-duty police officer to keep watch.

Danielle has called the police several times but says by the time police arrive the person is long gone. She is asking for more to be done before something else happens.

"They are waiting for an opportunity to commit a crime," said Danielle.

Baton Rouge Police is looking into the incident. If you recognize or know something about the people in the video of this story, call the police.