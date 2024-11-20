Latest Weather Blog
Pediatrician pleads guilty to possession of child porn; sentencing to come after investigation
BATON ROUGE - A pediatric cardiologist pled guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of pornography involving children and could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
Antonio "Tony" Belda, a pediatrician who worked at Our Lady of the Lake, pled guilty to the charge in federal court.
Investigators found Belda to be in possession of 171 pornographic videos and just over 3,000 pornographic images, some involving the sexual assault of children as young as 8.
Once sentenced, he could face a maximum term of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. However, the judge delayed his sentencing so a further investigation could be conducted.
Belda, an Ontario, Canada native, may also be deported from the country upon completing his sentence.
Trending News
WBRZ's Sarah Gray Barr will have more information at 4.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings