Pediatrician pleads guilty to possession of child porn; sentencing to come after investigation

BATON ROUGE - A pediatric cardiologist pled guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of pornography involving children and could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Antonio "Tony" Belda, a pediatrician who worked at Our Lady of the Lake, pled guilty to the charge in federal court.

Investigators found Belda to be in possession of 171 pornographic videos and just over 3,000 pornographic images, some involving the sexual assault of children as young as 8.

Once sentenced, he could face a maximum term of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. However, the judge delayed his sentencing so a further investigation could be conducted.

Belda, an Ontario, Canada native, may also be deported from the country upon completing his sentence.

