Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck at corner of Old Hammond Highway, St. Regis Drive

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was brought to the hospital after being struck by a car Friday morning along Old Hammond Highway.

The person was taken to the hospital around 11 a.m. after the crash at the corner of Old Hammond and St. Regis Drive.

Officials said their condition is unknown at this time. 

Report a Typo

