Pedestrian, struck, killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning.
Emergency officials said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive. The coroner was called to the scene.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story.
