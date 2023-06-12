89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian, struck, killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning. 

Emergency officials said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive. The coroner was called to the scene. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story. 

