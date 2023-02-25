69°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Airline Highway in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Airline Highway was hit by a car Saturday evening and is in critical condition.
Authorities said the person was hit near the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways around 8 p.m.
Trending News
No information has been released about the driver. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023