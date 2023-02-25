69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Airline Highway in critical condition

Saturday, February 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Airline Highway was hit by a car Saturday evening and is in critical condition. 

Authorities said the person was hit near the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways around 8 p.m. 

No information has been released about the driver. This is a developing story. 

