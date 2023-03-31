81°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian ran into oncoming traffic moments before deadly crash on I-12; victim identified
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-12 late Thursday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night. A large police and fire department presence shut down a portion of the Interstate eastbound past Sherwood Forest Boulevard as they investigated the crash.
Baton Rouge police said later Friday morning that Michael Williams, 35, is believed to have run into the middle of the road and stopped.
Trending News
The coroner's office ruled Williams' death an accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man working at polymer facility died after being crushed by forklift, officials...
-
Frustrated teachers demand better pay at tense Livingston school board meeting
-
Armed man held 5 people hostage at BR apartment before getting into...
-
Standoff draws huge law enforcement response on Gardere Lane
-
Suspect taken into custody after lengthy standoff at Gardere apartment