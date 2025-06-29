85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Livingston Parish, state police say

1 hour 23 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, June 29 2025 Jun 29, 2025 June 29, 2025 11:42 AM June 29, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A pedestrian died after a crash in Livingston Parish late Saturday night, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on June 28, killing Matthew Migliore, 47, of St. Amant, LSP said. 

The victim was walking north in the northbound lane of LA 63 near Oliver Wheat Road when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a preliminary investigation. 

Migliore was transported to the hospital where he died of severe injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

