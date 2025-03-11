Pedestrian hit by car along Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday.

Sources said a pedestrian was hit by a car along Bluebonnet near World Ministry Avenue shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

WBRZ is working to get more information.