Pedestrian hit by car along Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday.
Sources said a pedestrian was hit by a car along Bluebonnet near World Ministry Avenue shortly before 1:45 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
WBRZ is working to get more information.
