Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-10 early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-10 eastbound just after the split and before the Essen Lane exit. The on-ramp from the I-12 westbound lane was blocked while officials investigated the crash.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately clear, and it was not clear whether the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian would be facing charges.