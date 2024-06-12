Pecan Acres residents learn aspects of potential buyout

NEW ROADS - Pecan Acres homeowners viewed possible home prospects inside of the St. Augustine Catholic Church tonight.

The meeting consisted of Pointe Coupee Parish officials, a HUD representative, and LSU Architecture students.

Homeowners said they are now suffering the consequences of living in low-lying homes built on a landfill in the late 60's, with flooding occurring often. The federal government is offering to take over the burden by buying them out. However, the green light for the buyout won't come until there's 100 percent participation for all the homeowners.

"I'm very concerned and I hope the people come together and lets do what we have to do to you know live better than we living here now with this flooding," said resident Willie Mae Butler.

During the meeting, residents were showed several drawings and shared ideas and suggestions they would like to see in the new homes.

Neida Jones, 93, has been a resident for more than four decades and doesn't want to uproot her life.

"They could dig that canal like they should have been done. They were suppose to been dig that canal and clean up back here and they've never done it. All they know is False River," said Jones.

Karla Jack believes getting to this point of looking at potential homes is truly exciting.

"We want our parents and our neighbors to be able to enjoy their golden years without worrying about losing everything, it's time it's been a long time coming" said Jack.

Parish officials have three potential locations for the proposed houses and residents will be able to give their input on the possible sites.