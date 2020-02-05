Paws and parades this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- A furry friend stopped by the studio today to tell JP all about the fun festivities happening this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge.

Libby Haydel with the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, (CAAWS), introduced Duke and says he is available for adoption.

The Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday, but there will be activities beforehand including a "k-9 demonstration from the Baton Rouge Police Department" (11 a.m.) and a costume contest at noon.

Haydel revealed the theme of the parade to be "Fairy Tails" and encourages participants to come dressed as their favorite storybook character.

Registration to walk in the parade or be in the costume contest will be available at the CAAWS tent on the day of the parade. (222 North Blvd.)

The event is family-friendly and pets are welcome, too. For more information, visit http://www.caaws.org/.