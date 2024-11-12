Paul Skenes named finalist for 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young

Courtesy: Pittsburgh Pirates X

Former LSU star and current Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher, Paul Skenes, has been named a finalist for the 2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award and National League Cy Young honors.

In Skenes' rookie season he recorded an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA un 23 starts and 133 innings pitched. He also set the Pirates' franchise record with 170 strikeouts.

He is the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with an ERA below 2.00 in a single season in over a 100 years. The last time that happened was in 1918 when Scott Perry was on the bump for the Philadelphia Athletics.

Skenes' impressive season also included starting for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game. He is only the fifth rookie to ever start the All-Star Game with the last being 26-year-old Japanese import Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers in 1995.

If Skenes finishes in the top two for NL Rookie of the Year voting, he will be credited with a full year of Major League service instead of the partial year that he played.

The Pirates could have received an extra draft pick for Skenes' top five Cy Young finish, but they’re ineligible because he was not on the team's Opening Day roster.

Padres' Jackson Merrill and Brewers' Jackson Chourio are the other NL Rookie of the Year finalists. Braves' Chris Sale and Phillies' Zach Wheeler are the other two finalist for the Cy Young.

The Rookie of the Year winners will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. The Cy Young Award announcement will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20.