Patriots beat Saints thanks to Boutte's big day in return to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU Tiger Kayshon Boutte caught two touchdowns in his return to Louisiana in the New England Patriots win over the Saints on Sunday.

Boutte sealed the Patriots 25-19 win with a 21-yard catch on 3rd and 11 with just over two minutes left to go in the game.

New England quarterback Drake Maye found Boutte, a New Iberia native, on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Boutte finished the day with five catches for 93 yards and those two scores.

New Orleans struggled to find the endzone once again. The Saints scored just one touchdown, despite five trips inside New England territory. Taysom Hill scored the Saints only touchdown of the day.

Spencer Rattler finished the game 20-for-26 for 227 yards.

New Orleans falls to 1-5 overall. They will play at the Chicago Bears next Sunday, October 19.