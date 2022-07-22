Pat Shingleton: The Ides and THE Day..."

Beware the Ides of March. On this date in 1988 a record high and a record low were logged on the same day and at the same place. In Astoria, Oregon, in 1988, the mercury dipped to an overnight low of 28 degrees while later that afternoon the mercury soared to 61, noting a first for the local Weather Service Office that opened in 1951. In 1936, March 15th found an intense dust storm in southeast Colorado. Visibilities were less than ten feet with a combination of dust and sand blasting paint from vehicles and damaging windshields. It began a stretch of 22 dust-storm days. Finally, the world’s five day rainfall record was set in Cilaos, Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. A tropical cyclone unloaded 151.73 inches of rain. Yours truly was blessed with a marvelous gift this date in 1952. I named this parade, “The Wearin of the Green,” in tribute to its anonymous author during the Irish Rebellion in 1798 and to further the beauty of the color – green. If you can’t join us on the route, join us on WBRZ, Channel 2, and WBRZ.com as we cover the parade and the parade is covered in green. Our coverage begins at at 9:30 AM. For many years the spectators and participants dodged the rain, cold and flurries. According to our “Killarney Grand Marshals” of the past, the parade day weather often replicates the weather in “The Old Country.” This has truly turned into a Hammett-Shingleton event with family members shouldering the burden to recognize our heritage in a great city. This year the Families of the Fallen have given us permission to recognize them. Also enjoy the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, The Planter's Nut Mobile, the United States Marine Corps Band, three pipe bands and 77 Irish related floats. Erin go Bragh, Slainte'!